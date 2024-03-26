'It Was Too Much': Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had Miscarriage During Run Of 2015 Off-Broadway Play

The Intern actress Anne Hathaway is known for her iconic roles in Hollywood and theatre. She has opened up about a post that she put out in 2019 via Instagram, where the One Day star was going to welcome her second baby. However, there are things that happened prior to having her second baby. As the actress prepared for The Idea of You in 2024, what was the incident about? Find out.

Did Anne Hathaway open up about her miscarriage of 2015?

The 2019 Instagram post of Anne was captioned, "It’s not for a movie…. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.” When the Princess Diaries star was asked about the same in an interview, she said, "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."

Hathaway then opened up about her tragic miscarriage that happened in 2015. It happened during her stint with Grounded, a one woman off Broadway play that went on for six weeks. While Hathaway was devastated, no one knew about the miscarriage. Even her close friends found the truth only after they visited her backstage. The Devil Wears Prada actress said, "The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," and added, "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine." She even adds how family support becomes crucial. Regarding that Anne says, "I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.'" Anne also feels it gets difficult to want something so badly and feels as if it's going overboard to want so much.

What does Anne Hathaway say about her family?

The Interstellar actress has two sons-Jack and Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman. While Jonathan is 8, Jack is just 4. In an interview with NET A PORTER, the actress revealed how she likes to keep her professional and family life separate to allow her health to prosper. The mom in her continued, "My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," and added "It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself." As we wait to see how Anne Hathaway’s latest The Idea of You turns out to be, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

