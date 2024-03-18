'I Was Incredibly Moved': Anne Hathaway Opens Up About The Idea of You Role, Calls It 'The Story Of A Woman Blooming'

The highly anticipated rom-com, The Idea of You, finally made its debut on Saturday night at the closing event of SXSW. Based on Robinne Lee's acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name, the film stars Anne Hathaway as Soléne and explores themes of self-discovery, adventure, and love.

Hathaway expressed her joy in portraying a character who blossoms despite the challenges of love, reflecting on her character's journey. She emphasized the importance of sharing stories of personal growth with viewers of all ages and shared her own emotional connection to the movie. Directed by Michael Showalter, this film promises an engaging narrative that will entertain audiences of all generations.

British Actress Anne Hathaway still found a connection with the character in The Idea of You, even though she doesn't really date a boy band member in real life.

At the SXSW (South by Southwest) premiere of the highly anticipated film, an adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name, the 41-year-old actress tells People that both she and her character, Soléne, think of themselves as "adventurous" when it comes to love, as she reflects on why making the movie was so important to her.

"In the beginning of the film, the character...she's really scared of going on that adventure because she's had such a rough experience with her ex-husband. And so to me, I was incredibly moved by the opportunity to tell the story of a woman blooming," Hathaway says.

In The Idea of You, divorcée Soléne finds love in Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), a boy band member nearly two decades her junior, and Hathaway says it was "a real thrill to be a part of the team bringing this to life."

"I don't know why we don't have more stories about human beings blooming at any age. We're always coming of age, all the time," she notes.

Anne Hathaway becomes emotional

A moderated Q&A session was held after the film's screening on the final night of the Austin, Texas, festival. Hathaway, 42, Galitzine, 29, and a few other cast members, Ella Rubin and Reid Scott, who play Soléne's daughter Isabelle and her ex-husband Daniel, respectively, discussed the movie.

Anne Hathaway became emotional as she reflected on her character and the audience's response to the film. "You have no idea the gift you've just given us with your response to this, by being so connected to every little nuance in this," she said. "I will never forget this screening."

"I wanted to make this movie because it was a great part and a fun premise, and for some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest parts of your life, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming," she continued to roaring applause. "And I thought this movie had the ability to do that."

Meanwhile, in the film, Soléne discovers love in Hayes by chance, after her ex-husband abruptly cancels their Coachella vacation, which she takes her teenage daughter to.

According to the synopsis, when the two first meet, there is "an instant, undeniable spark" between them and they start "a whirlwind romance." Nonetheless, "it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine On-screen Chemistry during the film shoot

During the premiere, Hathaway mentioned that she and Galitzine had a "bonding ritual" during their first day on set, where they shot a lot of romantic sequences in a 20-hour day.

"Nick and I had to jump into the freezing cold water and once we both got in there we just looked at each other and we were like, 'We are doing this, okay. We are both shivering but we have to make this super sexy.' And we found our shivery, sexiness together," she recalled of a moment with her co-star and romantic interest.

"And at one point we just looked at each other and we were holding on to each other for dear life for warmth and, I don't know, but from that moment on, till the last moment some 20 hours later, I just looked at him and I was like, 'I am in good hands on this one. I've got a great partner. We could not have landed better.' And I still feel that way," she continued.

A report from Deadline reveals that just hours before the movie's Saturday SXSW premiere, the trailer for the movie—which was released earlier this month—became the most-watched trailer for an original streaming film, garnering an astounding 125 million views around the globe.

In conclusion, the romantic movie The Idea of You became much-awaited after its SXSW debut and viral trailer. This May 2 on Prime Video, Anne Hathaway's portrayal promises an enthralling voyage of love and self-discovery.

