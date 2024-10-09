'It Would Be Good If...': The Apprentice Star Jeremy Strong Weighs In On Straight Actors Getting Criticized For Playing Queer Roles

In his latest project, "The Apprentice," director Ali Abbasi has received criticism and praise alike. Actor Jeremy Strong, who is also involved in a biopic of Donald Trump starring Sebastian Stan, recently discussed an important issue in Hollywood.

Strong, who plays lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, addressed the criticism of straight actors playing gay roles in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. He acknowledged the debate and emphasized that an actor's ability to embody a character matters most in their performance.

The star from The Big Short also added that this happens to be an actor's job and their task.

“While I don’t think that it’s necessary [for gay roles to be played by gay performers], I think that it would be good if that were given more weight,” Strong added.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 actor also mentioned during the interview with the outlet that actors who play any random part in a movie should take their role seriously, just as they take their lives seriously.

Stating acting as a character on screen is not a game, depicting them and portraying “their struggles and the experiences you’re trying to render are not a plaything.”

Previous to Jeremy Strong, Al Pacino played Roy Cohn in HBO's adaptation of Tony Kushner's Angels in America. Similarly, Will Brill most recently played the character in the miniseries Fellow Travelers.

For those unaware, Roy Cohn was Donald Trump’s mentor. He was later disbarred for trying to steal a dying man's fortune.

The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. Since then, it has sparked heated debate due to its portrayal of Donald Trump in his early years. The feature is written by Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman.

The Trump campaign's communications director, Steven Cheung, released a statement stating that the team would “address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers" in the film.

The Apprentice is set to release in theaters in the US on October 11.

