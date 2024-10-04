Apprentice Star Sebastian Stan Who Will Portray The Former President Says ‘There’s A Trump In Everyone’; Find Out Why

Sebastian Stan, who is set to portray Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi’s upcoming film Apprentice, has spoken a statement advocating the controversial former President. "I think that there's a Trump in all of us to some extent," the actor said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He admitted that it’s not a popular sentiment and that people would be reluctant to admit it, but he explained the reasons behind his claim.

Apprentice follows the journey of a young Trump’s rise to power in politics with the guidance of his mentor, the infamous Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. Peeling back the layers of men’s personalities was an eye-opener for the actors and creators — something they also want the audience to take away.

“It's important for us to explore perhaps the darker elements that live within all of us,” Stan said. Bringing those elements to light and forming a relationship rather than suppressing them would illuminate one’s personality. "I think that's where the value is because I don't think anyone is on a moral high ground," the actor explained.

The Pam and Tommy actor would like to teach one of Trump's qualities: his constant need to win despite all odds. "I understood that drive to rise, to overcome at whatever cost, and to win. I understood that simply from my own very, very small, humble beginnings with the American dream," Stan said, adding that he found that sentiment relatable.

The story might be layered, but the topic remains controversial. Many critics have revolted against the film, and several Trump supporters have alleged that the former President’s portrayal is highly exaggerated and far from reality. However, the film’s director, Abbasi, believes that it has the potential to reconnect people with their own humanity. "They think he's either God's son or he's Lucifer incarnate, and I think we need to bring him back down to earth in the hope of understanding," he added.

Apprentice will hit the theaters on October 17.