'It's A Full-Circle Moment': Tyrese Gibson Talks About His Upcoming Movie 1992 During BET Awards 2024 Appearance

The BET Awards 2024 brought forth a lot of great moments and a number of stars from various industries. Tyrese Gibson, who was also seen among the many acclaimed artists belonging to the Hollywood film industry, spilled the beans about his next movie.

The movie is called 1992 and also stars Christopher A’Mmanuel.

Tyrese Gibson about his next movie

Tyrese Gibson isn't just a movie star who has starred in great movies such as the Fast and Furious series but also belongs to the R&B music industry. All of these talents, ranging across industries, made him one of the highly attractive stars at the recently held BET Awards 2024.

While appearing on the BET Awards carpet, The Hollywood Reporter had a chance to talk to the Baby Boy star and ask him about his next film.

The actor replied to the question, stating that he is part of a film that is being called the most important historical film based out of the West Coast.

Further detailing the project, the Sweet Lady star mentioned that the story of the film revolves around the famous event of April 29, 1992.

The movie is set during the period when a verdict related to Rodney King came out, where the white officers were acquitted for nearly killing him. However, the plot of the movie is about a heist that happens during the riots following the verdict.

“For me, it's a full-circle moment,” stated Tyrese Gibson. The actor then added that he was part of the riots happening at that time.

Gibson then mentioned that Snoop Dogg is the producer of the feature, in which Christopher A’Mmanuel plays his son. Further mentioning the names of the actors, Gibson stated that the movie also stars Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. The Four Brothers actor then also gave the release date of the movie, which is August 30, Friday.

Adding to his words, A’Mmanuel, who was standing next to Gibson, stated that he had fun and played a little with the process during filming.

About 1992

In the movie 1992, Tyrese Gibson plays the role of Mercer, a father who is fighting to rebuild his life while also trying to maintain good terms with his son. Similarly, during the terrible riots, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood, who portray another father-son duo, put their strained relationship to the test.

The movie is directed by Ariel Vromen and will depict some of the harshest moments in history.

