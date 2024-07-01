BET Awards 2024: Watch Latto's Electrifying Medley Performance of Her Latest Hits

The BET Awards 2024 took place on June 30, 2024, and it was an extravagant event with numerous deserving wins, electrifying performances, and moving and memorable moments. One such performance was of Latto who debuted some of her brand new songs.

The Big Energy singer took the stage and wore a gigantic fur coat. Opening her performance, she introduced what emerged to be a new track, in which she rapped about her struggles coming up in the rap world.

The lyrics of her recent track were quirky and matched with her blinky outfit. Then she transitioned into her newest song Big Mama which had an upbeat vibe compared to the previous one. Lastly, she ended the performance by mixing in her latest track titled Sunday Service.

Latto had several nominations during the BET Awards 2024

Apart from her lit performance, Latto was nominated for several awards too including the best collaboration for her work on Lola Brooke's track Don't Play with It (Remix) with Yung Miami, as well as the best female hip-hop artist.

The Grammy nominee's performance comes just days after the release of Big Mama, her first single from her upcoming album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Furthermore, other performances at the 24th annual BET Awards also include an opening from Megan Thee Stallion, as well as sets from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Monét, YG Marley, and even Will Smith.

Latto announced she felt like her old music sucked

Previously in May, Latto took to X ( formerly Twitter) and made some comments about her forthcoming album that left her fans in awe. The rapper expressed her dislike for many of the songs from her first album and sophomore album 777 and announced that she would be washing those songs. "All these songs suck Album otw & it will be washing these," she wrote at the time.

Even though the singer is very hard on herself, she has had the opportunity to collaborate with big names in the music industry such as Mariah Carey and BTS’ Jung Kook. In a recent interview with CNN, she expressed her admiration for Mariah Carey, stating, “I feel like anything is possible at this point. I’ll just be praying and working hard and it just be like kind of falling in my lap for real."

