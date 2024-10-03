‘It’s A Little True’: Jennifer Aniston Addresses Bizzare Rumor About Keeping Her Dead Therapist’s Ashes

Living in the limelight comes with its ups and downs and Jennifer Aniston would agree! Working in the industry for the last 20 years, the Friends actress has come across several rumors — some legit and some far-fetched. One bizarre rumor about her storing her dead therapist’s ashes that’s been circulating for a while has finally been addressed from the horse’s mouth.

On Wednesday, October 2, Aniston stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live where the host bombarded her with some published tabloid fixations, asking whether any of them were true. On that note, the Murder Mystery actress confirmed that she indeed keeps a ziplock bag of her dead therapist’s ashes.

"It's a little true," Aniston said. "Oh, I'm gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. I won't tell the whole story, but it's a little true." She also addressed a myriad of speculations including the affair rumor between her and former president Barack Obama.

"That's kind of...that was...of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'oh no, what's it gonna be...' and then it's that!" the actress replied, adding that it’s “absolutely untrue.” Furthermore, she talked about her meeting with Obama and getting to his wife Michelle a little more.

Another rumor that’s transformed into a fact is that the Emmy-nominated actress travels with jars of olives. She also confirmed that she was indeed approached for a photograph while nude in a sauna.

It turns out that apart from being a brilliant comedic and dramatic actress, she’s also an artist who had one of her pieces of art hanging in the Museum of Modern Art when she was 11 years old. However, she’s definitely not into martial arts and brushed off the rumor about her having a black belt in jiu-jitsu.