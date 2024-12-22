'It's a Private Moment': When Gwyneth Paltrow Shared How Her Kissing Scene with Timothee Chalamet Took Place

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared her experience of filming a kissing scene with Timothée Chalamet for their upcoming movie Marty Supreme. The moment, captured by paparazzi in October, quickly went viral online. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress reflected on how the kiss became a major topic of conversation among her friends.

Paltrow, who has two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin, revealed that the viral photo of the kiss caused quite a stir in her mom group chats. Fallon even displayed the photo to the audience, prompting Paltrow to explain the humorous aftermath.

“It’s just like you’re trying to do this scene, and then, you know, it’s a private moment,” Paltrow said, laughing about how quickly the paparazzi captured the moment. “Then suddenly, all my mom's group texts were on fire.” She added that the photo of her and Chalamet locked in an on-screen kiss sparked countless messages from her friends.

The actress also spoke about how she ended up joining the cast of Marty Supreme. She credited her brother, Jake Paltrow, for convincing her to take on the project. Initially hesitant because of her busy schedule managing her Goop business, she said her daughter, Apple, played a big role in her decision. Paltrow joked that Apple was so excited about Timothée Chalamet being in the movie that it “sealed the deal.”

Advertisement

The actress also spoke about how she ended up joining the cast of Marty Supreme. She credited her brother, Jake Paltrow, for convincing her to take on the project. Initially hesitant because of her busy schedule managing her Goop business, she said her daughter, Apple, played a big role in her decision. Paltrow joked that Apple was so excited about Timothée Chalamet being in the movie that it “sealed the deal.”

On a lighter note, Paltrow mentioned her husband Brad Falchuk’s reaction to the kissing scene. Responding to a fan on Instagram, she said he wasn’t bothered by it. “Not because Timothée isn’t awesome,” she explained, “but he knows he’s got my whole heart.”

Marty Supreme is a sports drama set in the 1950s, revolving around a table tennis star. While details about the film are still under wraps, the buzz surrounding Paltrow and Chalamet’s kiss has already given it significant attention.

Advertisement

All updates from the movie will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for intel from the world of Pop Culture.

ALSO READ: 'I Know About Them': When Ellen DeGeneres Called Out Sean 'Diddy' Combs About His Parties During On-Air Chat