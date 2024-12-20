'I Know About Them': When Ellen DeGeneres Called Out Sean 'Diddy' Combs About His Parties During On-Air Chat

During a lively interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was put on the spot by Ellen about his legendary parties. The conversation, which has resurfaced amid ongoing legal cases involving the rapper, is once again grabbing attention online.

Ellen candidly asked Diddy if she was invited to his birthday celebrations. Diddy affirmed her invitation, jokingly noting, 'I invite you to all my parties; you just haven’t shown up.' When Ellen pressed further about why his parties were always on the East Coast and how late they went, Diddy gave a cryptic response, stating, 'That’s a different type of party.'

Ellen playfully responded, 'I know about them,' referring to the infamous nature of his gatherings. Diddy, unfazed, kept the mood light and added that his parties often transitioned to after-parties on the top floors of hotels, carrying on late into the night.

After details of the multiple cases came out, the comments on the video seemed to point out the subtle details of their cryptic exchange. Viewers have flooded the comments section, dissecting their playful yet cryptic chat about Diddy's infamous parties.

Some pointed out Ellen's subtle hints, like @rigoleum3273, who noted, 'She dropped subtle but deep hints,' sparking speculation about her knowledge of the parties. Others, like @MD-fx3uy, criticized the lighthearted tone, saying, 'The way they laugh together... sickening.'

Meanwhile, fans joked about the interaction, with @B1LLBILL writing, 'Ellen at a Diddy party: 'Where all the girls at?'' The video has reignited curiosity and debate about Diddy's events. Another commenter, @modera.torrent_, remarked, 'Do you like being scared? I think we finally have our answer,' referencing Diddy's opening question. @SunStarTeQuilla added, 'Wow, he just confessed he has different parties after midnight.' The video has reignited curiosity and debate about Diddy's events.

As of December 2024, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces multiple lawsuits, including allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. He has been denied bail and remains under investigation. Recent accusations include assaulting a former employee, raping minors, and collaborating with Jay-Z in a 2000 incident.

