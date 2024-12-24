‘It's About Monogamy’: Babygirl Director Says Film Could Be An Extention Of Nicole Kidman’s Character In Eyes Wide Shut

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sex and nudity

If Nicole Kidman starring in the erotic thriller Babygirl wasn’t surprising enough, writer-director Halina Reijn revealed that it might be a continuation of a role previously played by the actress. It was none other than Alice Harford from the 1999 thriller mystery film Eyes Wide Shut.

In the Stanley Kubrick film, Kidman’s character Alice tells her husband William (Tom Cruise) about a sexual fantasy she had about a man they saw while vacationing together. In the aftermath, Cruise’s character goes into a spiral involving sex cults and murder.

However, Alice never acted on her fantasy which was something that left Reijn curious to explore, hence she ideated Babygirl. Comparing both the films, the director pointed out how they have a similar theme of monogamy.

"It's about marriage; it's about monogamy. What is monogamy and can you possess someone else or do you have to set them free?" she told Entertainment Weekly. In Eyes Wide Shut, even though it was Kidman’s character who had the fantasy, the story follows the thoughts and motives of Cruise’s character, leaving the former unexplored.

“We're totally in his mind, heart, and soul. I want to know, 'What if she would've gone and actually would've lived her fantasy?'” the director said before “humbly” presenting her latest movie as the answer to those lingering questions.

Reijn admitted that she used Alice’s fantasy man to create Harris Dickinson’s character Samuel, the intern with whom Kidman's Romy has an affair. "It's my playful revenge on all the movies that are made by men where all these women are either a femme fatale or a Lolita," she said.

She purposefully created the character Samuel to be a dreamy human being with a fairy tale introduction. So much so that at times it can leave the audience wondering whether he exits or Romy is merely imagining him. Reijn claimed that the whole movie is therefore a “metaphor of one big sexual fantasy."

The director admitted that she wanted to take the creative liberty and make an erotic film with some actual nudity in it. "I'm playing with taboos, and I'm provocative and want to provoke a discussion about sexuality and freedom," she added.

Babygirl will be released in theaters on December 25.