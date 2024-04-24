The Tortured Poets Department: A Success In Number; All Records Album Broke So Far

Taylor Swift keeps setting new records for herself. Spotify announced that The Tortured Poets Department is the first album on the platform to hit 200 million streams in a single day. By Saturday, the album had surpassed 300 million streams in total.

"History created!" the company tweeted. “On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.”

Adele and Taylor Swift's Music Strategies

Adele's album Easy on Me and lead single Fortnight, which featured Post Malone, created a stir in 2021 when their daily streams broke records. Another calculated move by Taylor Swift was the announcement, just after midnight, that she had added 15 new songs to her album, The Tortured Poets Department, resulting in a deluxe digital edition with 31 tracks.

This smart decision likely enhanced record sales and streams. Both artists displayed a deep grasp of their followers, utilizing collaborations and announcements to maintain interest and connect with them.

Before the release of the new album, Swift was the record holder for the most streaming in a single day, with 2022's Midnights and 2023's 1989 (Taylor's Version) setting the prior records.

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Records with Poets Release

With the release of Poets, Swift became the most streamed artist on Spotify ever in a single day, according to reports that surfaced on Friday. When 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released in October of last year, she previously smashed the record for the most streams in a single day for artists.

Just one day before its release, the album Poets became the most pre-saved album on Spotify's Countdown Page. Swift has been revealing special editions of The Tortured Poets Department live while on her current globe tour.

The Black Dog version, the third and final limited special edition of her upcoming album, was just unveiled in Sydney. She had already released the Albatross and Bolter versions, each including unique cover art and an unheard tune.

