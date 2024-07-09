‘It’s Brutal’: Bob Morley Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia; KNOW More About It

Trigger warning: This article contains references to mental health and trauma.

Bob Morley, who is popularly known for his part in the series The 100, has recently opened up about his personal tribulations. In an interview on Tommy DiDario’s podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before, he talked about his lifelong struggle with body dysmorphia.

A life-long struggle

In this PEOPLE exclusive clip, the actor, aged 39 years, shared his experiences. "There’s something that I have actually never really talked about . . . I think my entire life I’ve struggled with a form of body dysmorphia," Morley shared. He added that keeping fit is as important for him mentally as anything else, but it's sometimes too much.

His self-image has no respite from such vacillations. He said, "I train so much; exercise is such a huge part of my mental health, and sometimes it’s probably too much. There’s battles that I have in the morning, like, I get up and then I workout, I’m like, ‘You look great. You look like you feel great.’ And then I have lunch, and I’m like, ‘You're a slob. You’re this, you’re that. I don’t want to see what I look like.’ It’s brutal.”

Advertisement

Understanding body Dysmorphia

Body dysmorphic disorder is characterized by excessive worry over imagined or slight defects in appearance. According to the Mayo Clinic, it may cause severe anxiety and distress. It complicates social interactions and everyday existence.

As a teenager, Morley also suffered from an eating disorder. Managing his body dysmorphia remains a daily struggle even now. "I don’t know the answer to it," he admitted. "It’s something that I’ll have to work on and learn to be kind to myself, but I think it comes in many different forms and just trying to find that peace within yourself."

Support and understanding

Morley's wife, Eliza Taylor, who acted alongside him on The 100, has witnessed these battles firsthand. “He’ll literally be looking at himself in the mirror and seeing something that isn't there,” she said. Taylor herself has battled postpartum depression and understands the importance of support and self-compassion.

Advertisement

Morley initially believed that only people in showbiz go through similar struggles. He says that he thinks a lot of people go through this on a day-to-day basis, and it’s unrelenting. As he said, "You can be gentle to yourself."

Morley’s frank conversation brings to light the complexities of body dysmorphia. His story is an inspiration for others to seek help and be kinder to themselves.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Reveals To Eric About Their Son Jude To Stop Him From Leaving Salem