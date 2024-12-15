'It's Called Entertainment': Kristin Chenoweth Slams Right-Wing Group One Million Moms For Its Accusations Against 2024 Wicked

The 2024 movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked received great reviews from critics and viewers alike. However, a right-wing group called One Million Moms slammed the film for "pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children," as reported by Out Magazine.

The group signed a petition to boycott the film, but actress Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original stage adaptation, defended it. She slammed the group by commenting on Out Magazine's Instagram post, calling out their intention to "spew hate."

The petition claimed that the musical had "a tremendous amount of witchcraft and sorcery," which could prompt parents to stop taking their kids to the movies. It also claimed that the "not-so-discrete cross-dressing" and men crushing on men would be surprising and not send a positive message to the parents and the kids.

Further, the petition emphasized that Wicked is "a dark movie that also pushes wokeness."

The actress didn't turn a blind eye to the unnecessary hatred and appropriately called out the bullsh*t. "It's called entertainment. Artistry," she commented on the post. "I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can't help it," she added.

Chenoweth then praised the latest Wicked musical — loosely inspired by Gregory Maguire's eponymous 1995 novel — starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. "For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theater," the OG Glinda actress added.

Many fans and news outlets have pointed out the film's LGBTQ themes, and actresses Grande and Erivo have not denied them. When conversations about their on-screen chemistry created a buzz on the internet, Grande positively weighed in on the opinion that her character could be a little in the closet during her interview with the U.K. publication Gay Times.

Chenoweth resonated with the Positions singer’s point of view and commented under the outlet’s post, "I thought so too way back when…." Moreover, in the source material, the story revolves around the deep connection shared between Glinda and Elphaba, who even share a kiss at some point in the novel.

Wicked is now available in theaters.