'It's Fraught With Landmines': Ron Howard Reveals Why He Didn't Want Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard To Be A Child Actor

The acclaimed director Ron Howard delves into the reasons behind his decision to dissuade his eldest daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, from pursuing a career in child acting, shedding light on the complexities and challenges inherent in the industry.

Ron Howard, speaking to People magazine, shared that he prohibited Bryce from acting when she was young, drawing from his own experiences growing up in Hollywood as a child actor.

"It's risky for child actors; while there can be positives, there are many dangers," Ron reflected. He remembered his own childhood role on "The Andy Griffith Show" at age six, noting how his parents had to watch over him and his brother closely.

Ron Howard fears unfair comparison of children in acting

Ron Howard, known for his role in Arrested Development, also safeguarded his children from the limelight, fearing they would be unfairly compared to his career if they pursued similar paths.

"Considering my iconic childhood roles, I feared my kids would face unfair comparisons if they pursued acting, especially with The Andy Griffith Show's legendary status in TV history," Ron said.

Bryce Howard revealed to People last month that she wished to start her acting career at a younger age, but her parents, Ron and Cheryl Howard, opposed the idea.

Bryce Dallas Howard grateful for parents' guidance beyond acting

"I previously shared that my parents were adamant about not supporting child acting ambitions," Bryce told the outlet. She found her breakout role in 2004's The Village by M. Night Shyamalan.

Bryce appreciates her parents' lessons, particularly their encouragement to explore alternative sources of income.

"I'm grateful for that because when I began acting, it took time to make a living," she explained. "Realizing I could support myself through this was reassuring.”

Bryce mentioned she and her father, Ron, share a strong bond and enjoy discussing movies together. She also added that their conversations typically involve admiring people's work, sharing anecdotes, or simply enjoying fun stories.

