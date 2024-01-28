Believe it or not, Taylor Swift's influence stretches beyond her music empire and into the mysterious world of espionage in the upcoming film Argylle. While the Swiftie rumors of Taylor crafting the film's script have been debunked, Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Elly Conway in the movie, recently revealed how the renowned singer served as a surprising muse for her character.

A not-so-Swift collaboration

Contrary to popular speculation, Taylor Swift wasn't secretly drafting spy narratives for Argylle. However, during a candid moment on The Graham Norton Show, Bryce Dallas Howard shed light on the subtle yet impactful inspiration Swift provided for her character.

"We can't pretend she was involved," Bryce affirmed, dismissing the rumors and added, "The reality is she was, in many ways, a great inspiration."

In Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard breathes life into Elly Conway, a reclusive author known for her best-selling espionage novels. The character's idea of bliss involves quiet nights with a computer and her feline companion, Alfie. As Elly's fictional plots intertwine with real-life espionage, her tranquil evenings take an unexpected turn.

Bryce described Taylor's influence on Elly, highlighting specific traits that inspired the character. "She is a cat lady," Bryce revealed with a smile, noting Taylor's affinity for feline friends, and further said, "She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in it that she walks around with. She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her."

Unapologetic dorkiness: The Swift-Howard connection

In a delightful twist, Bryce drew parallels between Taylor Swift's quirks and the essence of her on-screen persona. Taylor's love for cats, her stylish argyle sweaters, and an unapologetic embrace of her unique quirks resonated with Elly Conway's character.

"That’s a little bit like what my character is like," Bryce concluded, emphasizing the unexpected synergy between the global pop sensation and the fictional author of espionage escapades.

As the buzz surrounding Argylle continues to grow, fans eagerly await the on-screen manifestation of this unlikely but fascinating Taylor Swift connection. Meanwhile, the film promises to deliver a thrilling narrative, blending reality and fiction in a captivating spy adventure.

In a final tease, fans are urged to "Learn more about Chip, who is undoubtedly Argylle's most adorable star!" — a hint that the film has more surprises in store, beyond the unexpected influence of a certain cat-loving, argyle-sweater-wearing music icon.

