‘It’s Insane’: JoAnna Garcia Swisher Spills Beans On Storyline Of Sweet Magnolias Season 4

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is quite excited for the audience to watch the new season of Sweet Magnolias. Ahead of the premiere of the fourth season on Netflix, the actress shared her priceless reaction to the script of the show. In a conversation with People Magazine, Swisher revealed that the storyline for the upcoming episodes is “insane.” The fans can expect a lot of drama from the show’s new season.

Netflix and the makers of Sweet Magnolias have not yet released the premiere date for season four, but the actress claims that the series will be worth the wait.

What did JoAnna Garcia Swisher say about reading the Sweet Magnolias season 4 script?

In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, Swisher claimed that she was blown away after reading the script for season 4 of the show. Describing the “jaw-dropping” moments from the upcoming season, the actress said that the audiences are going to gaga over the episodes.

JoAnna Garcia revealed, "First and foremost, a lot happens in season 4—like, jaw-dropping moments. I also think that we know our characters so well. We're so involved and in love with these stories, and I think that the fans also have that same sense of connection and being on this journey with us."

Dropping hints about what can be expected from the new season, the Reba star stated that the episode will come with its inevitable dose of romance and heartbreak.

As the actress is reading the script of the show, she shares, "I was trying to catch my breath when I was reading the scripts because at the end of every episode, I was like, 'What?'"

The cast members have wrapped up the filming of Sweet Magnolias season 4

In May 2024, Swisher took to her Instagram account to announce the wrap of season 4 while sharing a snap of herself with other cast members. As for the casting of the show, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headly, Chris Klein, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Chris Medlin star alongside JoAnna Garcia Swisher in the show.

The plot of the show revolves around friends who juggle relationships, heartbreaks, and life. According to the official logline, “Lifelong friends lift each other as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small Southern town of Serenity.”

Seasons 1–3 of Sweet Magnolias are available to stream on Netflix.

