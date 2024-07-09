Where Was Sweet Magnolias Shot? Filming Locations Explored

Sweet Magnolias' first episode was released in 2020 on Netflix and created a huge buzz among the viewers. Sheryl J. Anderson’s TV series adaptation from the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods revolves around three friends from South Carolina. The rom-com genre has an intriguing plot as it delves deeper into the lives of those three friends and shows how they navigate through different struggles and obstacles be it in the personal or professional aspects.

The series features Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Gracia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in the lead, along with Jamie Lynn Spears, Logan Allen, and Justin Bruening, among the others in pivotal roles. However, do you know the places where the show has been shot? Without any further delay, let’s get into it.

Sweet Magnolias’ filming locations: Mystic Grill, LA

The Vampire Diaries fans, assemble as the first location will be quite familiar with them. It’s none other than Mystic Grill in Covington (1116 Clark St SW, Covington, GA 30014, United States). In The Vampire Diaries, the characters (including Elena, Damon, Tyler, and Bonnie) were seen hanging out at the cafe-cum-bar named Mystic Grill which for Sweet Magnolias was renovated and renamed Sullivan’s. Dana Sue Sullivan now owns the restaurant and runs it in the series.

Decatur, Georgia

The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church shown in the series is Oakhurst Presbyterian Church located in Decatur, Georgia. The church has been featured many a time across all the seasons of Sweet Magnolias. The characters can be seen coming to this church for prayers, masses, communion, rosary reading, and more. The beautiful backdrop adds more serenity to the location.

Covington, Georgia

Most of the part of the series has been shot in Covington, Georgia. The Mystic Grill is also situated here. The prime location of Sweet Magnolias is here as it has been transformed into a fictional town of Serenity. The Newtown Country House with the huge clock tower and The Corner Spa building are also real-life locations situated in Covington.

The showrunner of the series has tried to incorporate real locations into the plot to add a touch of reality to fiction. Sweet Magnolias currently holds a 7.3 rating on IMDb and a 7.1% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Three seasons of the series can be streamed on Netflix for now. But the makers of the show have already announced a season 4 is in production, leaving the fans excited to know what happens to the character after.

