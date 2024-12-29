'It’s Mind-Boggling To Me': Tina Knowles Slams Criticism Of Beyoncé’s Christmas Halftime Show

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is standing up for her daughter in the wake of criticism following her Christmas Day halftime performance at the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game.

The 32-time Grammy winner showcased songs from her debut country album, Cowboy Carter, during the performance, which streamed live as part of the first-ever NFL game on Netflix. Despite the event’s success, Beyoncé faced online negativity, prompting her mother to address the situation publicly.

In an Instagram post, Tina Knowles shared her thoughts on the backlash Beyoncé received. Reposting a fan’s message, she shared her frustration over the negativity. The original post read, “People will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say.”

Tina added her own caption, stating, “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.”

She further criticized those who actively engage in spreading negativity, saying, “Obviously, you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them.”

Tina also advised critics to watch other programs instead, humorously suggesting, “Goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in.”

Beyoncé’s halftime performance was part of the NFL’s groundbreaking live-streamed Christmas Day game on Netflix. The event attracted significant attention, with U.S. viewership peaking at over 27 million.

The 13-minute performance, now streaming as a stand-alone special titled Beyoncé Bowl, featured guest appearances by artists Shaboozey and Post Malone.

Beyoncé also brought her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, on stage during the show. Thanking the audience, Beyoncé said, “I’m so honored to be in Texas right now. It’s only right that we do ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ for the first time in Houston, Texas on Christmas.”

While Beyoncé dazzled fans with her performance, her husband, Jay-Z, did not join the family on stage. The halftime show comes amid renewed attention on the NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation due to a civil lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, which also implicated Jay-Z.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the issue earlier this month, indicating that he is aware of the civil charges and Jay-Z's robust response to them. From their perspective, their relationship with them is unchanging, even in preparations for the next Super Bowl.

