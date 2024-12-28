Daniel Stern Recalls Macaulay Culkin Playing Tag with His Kids While Filming Home Alone 2
The actor shares heartfelt memories from the early '90s and reflects on the pressures of childhood stardom.
Daniel Stern, beloved for his role as Marv Murchins in the Home Alone films, recently shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from filming the iconic sequel. Stern opened up about bonding with a young Macaulay Culkin and the challenges of being a child star.
Stern recalled that during Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, he grew closer to Culkin, then 12 years old. While his kids visited the set, they joined Culkin for a day at the park, playing tag and enjoying some carefree moments together.
“He [was] a wonderful kid and had the pressure of the world on him at such a young age,” Stern praised. “He handled it brilliantly and was incredible in the movie. That’s why everybody’s watching the movie — that kid.”
Having worked with young actors on The Wonder Years, Stern expressed a deep understanding of the challenges child stars face. “It’s a very dangerous route for young actors,” he said, adding that he naturally feels protective of kids, especially on high-pressure movie sets.
Stern’s decision to step away from Hollywood was also shaped by his desire to focus on his family. “I coached all my kids’ teams, taught in their classes, and volunteered in the community,” he shared, emphasizing his commitment to giving back.
Today, Stern leads a quieter life, managing a cattle ranch and citrus farm in California while pursuing his passion for sculpture. Reflecting on his career and life choices, he remains dedicated to creativity, community, and family.
