Beyoncé’s Star-Studded NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day To Hit Netflix Later This Week

Netflix is set to release Beyonce's Christmas Day halftime performance as a standalone special titled Beyoncé Bowl later this week.

The Diva hitmaker delivered a performance of a lifetime during the halftime mini-concert at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston. The Baltimore Ravens went up against the Houston Texans, and the highlight of the evening was Queen Bey's halftime mini-concert.

Dressed in an all-white, country-inspired outfit, including a fur coat and cowboy hat, the Halo singer rode in on a white horse. She performed her mega-hit songs such as 16 Carriages, Blackbird, American Requiem, and, of course, Texas Hold 'Em, with a little bit of country flair mixed into her performance.

Netflix chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, announced in November, "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

The show, a co-production between Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, featured celebs such as Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. The music mogul's eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, was a featured dancer who appeared in a matching all-white outfit, including a sash reading Cowboy Carter, 12, mimicking the cover of her mother's latest album.

The event also showcased a colorful showcase of talent, such as the Ocean of Soul Marching Band from Texas Southern University, Mexican cowgirl Melanie Rivera, and bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr. Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015 also appeared in the show.

It will not be the first time that Beyoncé takes center stage in a classic halftime show. As a veteran of halftime iconic performances, she has headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Her Netflix special will, however, provide another opportunity for her fans to witness her grand Christmas Day show.

