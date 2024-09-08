‘It's So Painful’: Gracie Abrams Reveals Taylor Swift’s Simple Hack For Dealing With Back Pain On Tour

It seems Taylor Swift could easily be considered the epitome of perfection. Why? She's the ideal performer for her fans, the perfect girlfriend for beau Travis Kelce, and the ultimate friend to Gracie Abrams, always offering invaluable advice.

In a new interview with Who What Wear on September 4, Gracie Abrams, who first featured alongside Swift as a tour opener in 2023, shared that she learned a useful tip about back pain from the pop icon.

"There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon," Abrams said in a social media interview for the publication on X. "It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring, you must have back pain.

Taylor Swift suggested an acupressure mat for back pain because touring can be physically demanding, often leading to aches and discomfort, especially for performers who spend long hours on stage and travel considerably. So, the mat has small spikes to stimulate pressure points, help relieve tension, and boost muscle relaxation.

Abrams, who duetted with Swift at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2023 when they performed Us acoustically, also revealed how the Eras Tour inspired her latest LP, The Secret of Us, which arrived in June. She'll again open for the Fortnight Singer in Toronto this November 2024.

Furthermore, in an interview with PEOPLE at the start of the year, Abrams called Swift an "unbelievable performer and the most generous friend." She also added that Swift believes in her potential and is deeply grateful for her support.

The two artists' bond grew stronger over the years, with Taylor taking Gracie under her wing as she navigated her career in music. Fans of both artists celebrate their friendship and want to see them together as many times as possible.

Abrams, the daughter of acclaimed film director J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath, carved her path in music despite her renowned family background. She rose to fame with her single "Mean It" in 2019, followed by her first EP, Minor, in 2020 and more hit albums.

