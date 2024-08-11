Gracie Adams All Hearts For Sweet Friend Taylor Swift; Calls Grammy-Winning Singer Her ‘Safe Place’

Gracie Adams, who has collaborated with Taylor Swift on her latest release, Us, opened up about her bond with the latter. In a conversation with the Sunday Times, Adams revealed that she has grown up listening to Taylor Swift songs and that the Grammy winner has been an inspiration for her to step into the music industry.

Moreover, the 24-year-old musician shared that, apart from being her friend, the Anti-Hero singer has also been her mentor. Adams first met Swift before her opening part of the Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, speaking to the news outlet about her friendship with Swift, the Stay singer stated, “When I met [Swift], it kind of felt like we had known each other already, which I’m sure there was an element of, just like the parasocial relationship thin.” She further added, “I’ve grown up with her voice in my headphones my entire life.”

Apart from crucial singing advice, Adams claimed that Swift also shared a few back exercises when she felt pain after performing at the concert. The Risk singer performed with the Midnights crooner at the Eras Tour in April 2023. Initially, Adams’ set was cancelled, but the duo went on to sing together on the stage in Cincinnati.

In one of the previous interviews with People Magazine, the young singer claimed that her experience of performing with Swift had been “beyond my wildest dreams.” Adams at that time said, "Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways.”

She continued to say, “She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend... It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just... done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."

Previously, on her Instagram account, the Unlearn singer dropped a couple of videos of fan banter between her and Swift. In the first video, the singer shared a sneak peek into the making of their collaboration song. Behind the scenes of the song, which is comprised of a hilarious compilation of the musician sharing laughter with Adams.

In another one of the videos, both the 24-year-old and Swift were seen cooking in the former’s kitchen. The singer shared one of the failed attempts with the audience, as Swift almost burned down the kitchen.

Gracie Abrams is all set to sing along with Taylor Swift on her final North American leg of the Eras tour.

