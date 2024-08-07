'She Made The First Move': Jack Black Reveals How He Felt After Wife Tanya Haden Asked Him Out

In an interview, Jack Black revealed that it was Tanya Haden who made the first move in the relationship. Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on August 5, Black, 54, explained how they got back in touch after they had first met in high school in Santa Monica, California. He mentioned that he was a fan of Haden and her sisters and that they used to play music together in the past.

"I was just always in awe of them," Black said while discussing Haden and her sisters, whom he said performed music together dating back to their days as classmates. "And we would cross paths, and I had a girlfriend, and she had a boyfriend, and it was just a little talking here and there. And then that day came when neither of us had a significant other."

Though they occasionally met one another, they were both involved with other people and therefore could not interact much. It was not until both were single and attended a surprise birthday party for a friend that things transitioned. Black said he had never had the guts to make the first move, but Haden was the one who made the first move.

"I had always been so intimidated and never really wanted to really approach; she made the first move, which is the point," he added.

During the party, she went to Black, proposed to go for dinner together, and gave him her number. Black said that it was a dream to have his wish come true.

"She came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you ever wanna go get dinner? I should give you my number,' " he recalled to Shepard. "And I was like, 'Oh my God.' Heaven opened up above my head because it was like, this is the thing that I would always want to happen."

Jack Black and Tanya Haden got engaged in October 2005 and got married in 2006, just a few months after they began dating. Black spoke about their fast-moving relationship during his episode on the Armchair Expert podcast, stating that they immediately became exclusive and realized that they were making up for lost time. The couple has two sons: Samuel (18) and Thomas (16).

When talking about their hasty decision to tie the knot, Jack Black pointed out that he and Tanya Haden discussed having children but did not consider marriage as essential. This, however, changed after he talked to his brother.

"We didn't get married because it was like, [we] don't really believe in the contract and that whole thing. Why is it necessary? And then, as soon as she had a baby in her belly, my brother was like, 'What the hell are you — you marry her!' " Black recalled. "I was like, you're right, dude. I got on a bent knee and she laughed and said yes."

Black also pointed out that he could not remember having a romantic attraction to Haden in high school but was convinced that the length of time they knew each other had established the right foundation for their relationship. "We didn't date or really even talk, but I remember her and her sister[s]," he said elsewhere during the podcast. "She's a triplet. And just loving the whole family. I just thought they had a real vibe."

The new Jack Black movie, titled Borderlands, is set to release on August 9.

