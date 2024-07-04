Jackie Chan Issues Statement About UK Fraudsters Behind Fake Martial Art Camps With Actor’s Name

Jackie Chan, a man who is not just known for his movies but also for his excellent fighting skills, recently came across a fake organization. The fraud firm has been running and promoting martial arts camps using the actor's name.

Jackie Chan denounced fraudsters

A big scam had come to light after a Hollywood legend, Jackie Chan found out about it. After coming across the fake stunt camps that were also using his name, the Rush Hour 3 star took to his social media and discussed the issue with his fans.

As per the statement that has been uploaded on Jackie Chan’s personal Instagram handle, the actor has alerted his followers. On Wednesday, July 3, The Karate Kid actor’s social media was seen to have an official post by JC Group.

The announcement read that the group had recently inquired about a Jackie Chan Stunt Group as well as another fake course with the name Jackie Chan Intensive Course. While the courses have been circulating throughout social media, the JC Group has announced that “neither Jackie Chan nor Jackie Chan Stunt team have arranged any ‘Jackie Chan Intensive Course’ in the UK.”

They further mentioned that, as a reminder, it is crucial to be aware of “possible scams and people/organizations” that might be working under the name of Jackie Chan, his company, or his team. The statement addressed all the “concerned and vigilant fans” who wrote to them in an attempt to verify the fraudulent marital arts and intensive course.

The JC group, in their social media post, has also stated that they will be taking action against any such organization that “infringes” the Kung Fu Panda actor's name without permission.

Jackie Chan shares emotional post

The Hong Kong-born actor recently turned 70. On April 7, 2024, Jackie Chan shared a post on his Instagram addressing his fans, saying that he is having a hard time accepting that he is old.

On his special day, Chan also shared in his heartfelt post a few old and treasured memories about his acting journey. He then stated what his older brother Sammo Hung had said to him, "Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing."

