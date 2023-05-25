EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma starts shooting for Commando 4: ‘We again have Andy Long, Jackie Chan’s stunt director’

Adah Sharma, who is presently in the news for her recently released film - The Kerala Story - backed by Vipul Shah, will next be seen in the filmmaker’s Commando 4. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she has already started shooting for this upcoming actioner. “I am doing Commando with him, where I again play Bhavana Reddy. So for the action fans, that’s still there. There will be more action and more comedy… that role stays as is in Commando,” says Adah.

She further adds, “After that I don’t know, I hope they take me for something else that’s nice also. I think it's really cool of Vipul Sir to trust somebody who has done Bhavana Reddy to do The Kerala Story, because there I am beating up all goons and here I am getting beaten up. So to cast someone like that, and not typecast me, like ‘she can do only action’. As an actor that feels very nice, if someone trusts you to do that.”

Andy Long onboard

Adah Sharma, who will star in Commando 4 with Vidyut Jammwal, shares that she can’t talk much about the film yet. “There’s lots of action, and we again have Andy Long, who is Jackie Chan’s stunt director, doing the action (for Commando 4). So the action is also going to be quite cool, and they are using different objects as weapons. So there’s cool action, I don’t think I should say anymore,” she states.

The first Commando film was released in 2013, which was followed by Commando 2: The Black Money Trail in 2017, and then the third part was unveiled in 2019.

