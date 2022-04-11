EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood opens up on possibility of reuniting with Jackie Chan for Kung Fu Yoga 2

After filming for Roadies 18 in South Africa for around 45 days, Sonu Sood recently came back to India. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about hosting the adventure based reality show. “I always loved Roadies, and have been a huge fan of the format, the way people come from different parts of the globe and try to do their bit. They try to showcase their specialities, and this time when they told me that they are creating a new world (in the show), in a new way, I was like - let's do our bit by merging my world with theirs and creating a new world,” says Sonu.

Meanwhile, he also opened up on the possibility of reuniting with Jackie Chan again. They had collaborated for an action adventure comedy in 2017 called Kung Fu Yoga. When asked when he is working with Chan again, Sonu states, “I don’t know. They (makers) had planned, but after that Corona happened. They were writing the script. In fact, our director had plans, and had even shared the idea with me. But then the whole Corona thing came, and lots of things have happened, especially in China also.”

He further adds, “Hopefully, when everything settles down, aur phir vapas kuch na kuch acha hoga, toh vapas camera ke samne aa jayenge.” So is a sequel of Kung Fu Yoga in the works? “They had plans to do that, they had written and shared the idea too. I hope it happens soon,” Sonu states.

Meanwhile, he also has Prithviraj and Acharya in the pipeline.

