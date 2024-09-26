Kristen Bell Opens Up About Her Experience Working With 'Charismatic' Co-Star Adam Brody In Nobody Wants This: 'I Wanted To Be Opposite...'

Kristen Bell and her co-star Adam Brody teamed up for their latest romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This, in which Bell plays Joanne and Brody depicts the role of her love interest, Noah. Bell recently opened up about her experience working alongside him in this Netflix series and revealed how she was thrilled to share the screen with Brody. The Queenpins actress also shared why she chose to do this project. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody discussed their newly released Netflix series Nobody Wants This. Bell explained that she decided to do this series because she "liked the idea of bringing back a real, true rom-com, and I liked the dissonance between the two characters."

Bell added that she found the writing fresh and engaging, and as soon as she read the script, she felt it was clear that Brody was the right choice for the role. As for Her co-star Brody, he mentioned, "For me, the first thing was, it was Kristen, and I knew what a talent and a joy she is to work with."

The Gilmore Girls star mentioned that he was intrigued by the opportunity to portray a rabbi, noting, "So to lean into that side of it, and something very different from my own personality, I thought would be interesting."

The outlet also asked Kristen Bell why she wanted him to be her co-star in the series, to which the actress explained that in a romantic comedy, there’s a certain intangible quality that needs to be captured. She mentioned that she had seen movies where she wanted the actors to work well together, but their chemistry wasn’t there.

The actress said, "And I guess it’s because I know Adam, and I feel like I know his work and his capabilities. It really came down to the charm that I thought this character would have to have. He would have to be so likable, and Adam is so likable." Kristen Bell noted that he has the skill to play someone unlikable, yet people are still drawn to him and want to watch him.

She noted that she wanted to work with an actor who could create "anticipation and yearning" for the audience, which she believed both she and Adam Brody have.

Meanwhile, Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi who meet at a party. As they leave together, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) sense a connection between them.