Nobody Wants This Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix; Adam Brody-Kristen Bell To Reprise Their Roles

Nobody Wants This, starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the lead roles, has been picked up by Netflix for season 2. The streaming platform's chief content officer revealed that the show's story will continue with its romantic scenes and punch lines but with the new creators onboard.

As for the executive producer, Eric Foster will yet again take the seat as the creative voice of the series.

The first season of the Netflix series was dropped at the end of last month, leaving the fans wanting more of Brody and Bell’s chemistry. Additionally, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have come on board with the series as the executive producers, with the writers’ names still being under wraps. Other producers include Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Bell, Steven Levitan, and Oly Obst. 20th Television is the studio.

Konner and Kaplan had agreed to each take a seat at the show's table before the first episode was released in September.

According to the reports, Nobody Wants This was expected to become one of the highest-viewed rom-com series. While in its initial week, the season opened at the second spot, it climbed to the first in the following week.

In a statement released by Foster ahead of the announcement for season 2, she stated that posing as a creator on the show has been a highlight of her career.

She elaborated, “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.”

Foster continued to say that she is lucky to be able to continue with the story and especially to be doing it alongside Konner and Kaplan.

Nobody Wants This was ordered by Netflix in March 2023, with Foster and Craig DiGregoria stepping up as the executive producers even before the show's title was announced. However, with only two months in hand and the WGA strike going on for five months, the series was on a quite tight schedule. The cast and crew members began filming the show in January 2023 so that a release date could be retrieved.

Further details of season 2 of Nobody Wants This will be rolled out soon. The first season is available to stream on Netflix.

