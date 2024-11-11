Jacob Elordi Faces Proposal Pressure From Lori Loughlin After Italy Trip With Olivia Jade

Jacob Elordi and his girlfriend Olivia Jade recently enjoyed a picturesque vacation to Sardinia, Italy. The trip wasn’t just about sightseeing; it also included Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

The family outing appears to have brought their relationship into focus. A source revealed that Lori Loughlin has been subtly encouraging Jacob to take the next step.

“Lori just wants to make sure that he’s in it for the long haul,” the source shared. According to insiders, the Full House alum has dropped hints about wanting to see her daughter’s relationship with Jacob become more serious.

Jacob and Olivia have been dating on and off for several years. Their relationship, while enduring, hasn’t been without its ups and downs. “Lori’s advice to Olivia is to make sure this relationship is going somewhere,” the source stated. With so much history between the two, Olivia’s parents seem to feel that it’s time for clarity.

Jacob, known for his roles in Euphoria and Saltburn, has gained a reputation for his high-profile romances. While he has captured Olivia’s heart, her parents appear to be keeping a watchful eye on where things are headed.

The source explained that Lori’s concerns stem from Olivia’s investment in the relationship. “She’s dedicated so many years to Jacob already,” the source shared. Lori wants to ensure that her daughter’s time and efforts are not wasted.

Having spent years supporting their relationship, Lori is keen on seeing her daughter achieve a stable and lasting bond. For Lori, Jacob’s intentions need to align with Olivia’s long-term happiness.

As an actor in the spotlight, Jacob has experienced his share of romantic scrutiny. The source noted that Lori’s encouragement comes from wanting Olivia to avoid heartbreak, especially after dedicating years to the relationship. “Lori just wants to make sure that this relationship has a future,” the source stated.

While neither Jacob nor Olivia has publicly commented on the matter, the hints from Lori and Mossimo seem clear. Whether this gentle nudge will lead to an engagement remains to be seen. For now, the focus is on how the couple chooses to move forward amid the growing expectations.

