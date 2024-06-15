James Lafferty Talks About Working With His Former One Tree Hill Costar Stephen Colletti; See What He Had to Say

As the saying goes, it is better to stay closer to your friends than to any impromptu business deals, but for Red Right-Hand star James Lafferty, things turn out well. It's been the key to his recent creative project. In 2018, Lafferty, 38, teamed up with fellow One Tree Hill alum Stephen Colletti to write, produce, and act in a new show called Everyone Is Doing Great. The show follows actors Seth Steward (Colletti) and Jeremy Davis (Lafferty), whose lives mirror the actors playing them.

"It's a comedy about the cast of a teen drama starting over after their early success," Lafferty tells PEOPLE. "It's based on friendship, love, and nostalgia."

James Lafferty's wife, Alexandra Park, joins the cast of Everyone Is Doing Great

Another special cast addition to Everyone Is Doing Great is Lafferty’s wife, Alexandra Park, who plays Andrea, an actress from the fictional show Eternal with Seth and Jeremy.

For Lafferty, working with close friends and family is the show's greatest strength.

"We're very lucky to have this, and we do everything we can to maintain our working relationship," Lafferty tells PEOPLE magazine. "Putting friendship first is important, and once you do that, everything else falls into place."

"It gives our show a rare level of authenticity with instant chemistry and nonverbal understanding in scenes," The Right Stuff actor James Lafferty continues. "You can't cast that. It's the show's greatest strength, both personally and professionally."

Season 1 is available, and Season 2 seeking streaming home

Season 1 is out on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, while Season 2 awaits its streaming platform. "I can't wait for the world to see it," Lafferty says, noting it builds on Season 1's foundation.

"This time, we had more time to develop Alexandra Park and Cariba Heine's characters," he explains. "Now it's a balanced ensemble between the women and men—the four leads. If Season 1 focused on the guys spiraling and the girls being stable, this season flips that dynamic. Everyone faces their own quarter-life crises."

James Lafferty expects to know the show's streaming platform by summer's end. He and Park married in Hawaii in May 2022, with Colletti as one of Lafferty’s groomsmen.

