James Van Der Beek Reveals Why He Doesn’t Let His Children Watch Dawson’s Creek: 'I Don’t Think My Kids Need to...'

James Van Der Beek is not a fan of his children watching Dawson’s Creek, the popular teen romance in which he played the titular character, an aspiring filmmaker with a passion for movies. His character, Dawson Leery, wasn’t just known for his obsession with Steven Spielberg but also for his deep friendships and exciting romantic entanglements. However, Van Der Beek, who portrayed a puberty-stricken teenager on the show, admitted he doesn’t want his kids to perceive him that way.

During his appearance on The View on Wednesday, December 4, the actor, 47, discussed his recent colorectal cancer diagnosis and family life. Reflecting on his time on Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek revealed he doesn’t let his children watch the beloved teen drama series.

“I do not,” he said. “It’s a great show; I love the show; I think other kids can watch it. I don’t think my kids need to watch their dad pretend to go through puberty. That’s my stance.”

Acknowledging the show’s massive success, the Varsity Blues star described it as a well-intentioned series where characters tried to do the right thing and spoke eloquently about their struggles to do so.

Despite his efforts, Van Der Beek couldn't entirely shield his children from Dawson Leery. In 2022, he revealed that his eldest once teased him with a meme of his Dawson’s Creek character during a disagreement.

Advertisement

Van Der Beek shares six children with his wife, Kimberly: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3. The couple, who married in 2010, welcomed their first child that same year.

Van Der Beek told People in his November cover story that only one of his six children was 100% planned, but he takes the rest of his kids as a blessing, realizing there are so many couples who don’t get to have the same experience.

Years before his cancer diagnosis, the actor underwent a vasectomy. Van Der Beek and Kimberly also revealed they had endured five miscarriages during their marriage, two of which were late-term and near-death experiences.

“We’ve weathered a lot of storms together,” Kimberly shared.

Regarding her husband’s cancer battle, she described the past year as “really difficult” but said it taught their family to savor life passionately and find beauty in all its aspects.

ALSO READ: James Van Der Beek Shares Heartfelt Thanksgiving Post Reflecting on His Cancer Journey: ‘Been a Tough Year…’