7 highest grossing horror movies worldwide: IT tops among Hannibal, A Quiet Place, and others

Horror movies have a huge fan base across the world. Although they don't make a massive business like the popular Marvel and DC Superhero movies, they have a wide market that ranks them under profitable genres. Hollywood filmmakers have got the neck to impress and give chills to the viewers with their horror content. From Annabelle to The Conjuring, many American horror movies have crossed boundaries and carved a separate fandom among movie lovers. Here are 7 highest grossing horror movies of all time at the worldwide box office.

1. It: Chapter One

The 2017 released It: Chapter One tops the list of highest grossing horror movies of all time. The movie directed by Andy Muschietti is the first of the two part movie franchise, adapted from Stephen King’s acclaimed 1986 novel of the same name.

The Supernatural horror movie raked over a humongous business of $702 million worldwide and was crowned as the highest-grossing horror movie at the worldwide box office. The movie not only gained commercial success but was also lauded by the critics and named among the best movies of 2017. It: Chapter One is hailed as the creepiest movie of all time and considered as a modern horror classic movie.

2. Jaws

Released in 1975, Jaws still manages to make its place among the highest grossing movies of all time. The American horror thriller movie directed by Steven Spielberg holds a special fanbase across the globe. The movie became a blockbuster with a staggering business of $ 483 million at the worldwide box office.

Jaws was later made into a franchise with two more parts; however, none of them had Steven Spielberg's involvement. After adjusting for inflation, Jaws is the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

3. It: Chapter Two

Set after 27 years of the events of It: Chapter One, this instalment saw the light of release in 2019. The American supernatural horror movie sequel stormed the box office by collecting $ 467 million, though it got mixed audience reception.

The movie helmed by Andy Muschietti ranked at the third highest grossing horror movie of all time. It offers one of the best experiences to the scary movie buffs.

4. The Exorcist

The 1973 released horror movie The Exorcist is considered among the scariest movies of all time. The movie marks the beginning of The Exorcist franchise, consisting of six film installments and a television series.

The William Friedkin-directed film was reportedly banned in many territories due to its disturbing impact on audiences, with some viewers fainting and vomiting during its theatrical run. It became a successful Warner Bros. production in its release year, albeit accompanied by significant controversy. With a mammoth collection of $428 million (adjusted for inflation), The Exorcist holds the fourth spot among the highest-grossing horror movies of all time.

5. The Nun

The Nun, directed by Corin Hardy is a Gothic Supernatural horror film released in 2018. It served as the spin-off to the popular horror movie universe, The Conjuring 2 (2016). The Nun opened to mixed word of mouth, with fans criticizing its weak narrative and logic, though it managed to emerge as a big hit at the box office.

Reportedly, the successful film raked in a worldwide gross collection of $362 million and ranked as the fifth highest grossing horror movie of all time. It was later renewed for a sequel that was released in 2023.

6. Hannibal

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie stars Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins in the titular role with Julianne Moore. The movie served as the spiritual sequel to the 1991 released movie The Silence of the Lambs. The psychological horror thriller drama, released in 2001, grossed over $350 million at the worldwide box office and secured the sixth spot among the highest grossing horror movies of all time.

Hannibal was followed by its prequel titled Red Dragon (2002) with Hopkins reprising his role of Lecter.

7. A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller drama that was released in 2018. Directed by John Krasinski, the movie stars Emily Blunt in the lead role while Krasinski himself played her on-screen husband.

The horror drama opened to positive public talk and grossed over $334 million at the worldwide box office, registering itself as the seventh highest grossing movie of all time in its genre. The movie was later renewed for its sequel that released in 2021.

List of highest grossing horror movies on the basis of worldwide gross:

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 IT: Chapter One $702 million 2 Jaws $ 483 million 3 IT: Chapter Two $ 467 million 4 The Exorcist $ 428 million 5 The Nun $362 million 6 Hannibal $350 million 7 A Quiet Place $334 million

Beside these top 7 highest grossing horror movies, some other notable horror movies include The Conjuring franchise, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Split and Annabelle franchise.

So, undeniably, horror movies contribute a major portion to the box office collection. Let us know if you have watched these movies yet. And if not, there's nothing you should wait for. Grab your favorite popcorn and experience the spooky side of the cinema right away!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

