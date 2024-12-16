Jamie Foxx Gets Stitches After Being Hurt By Glass Thrown At Him In Beverly Hills Restaurant

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx sustained an injury after a glass was thrown at him during an incident at a Beverly Hills restaurant. The glass hit him in the mouth, leading to a need for stitches. Foxx's spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, sharing that Foxx was recovering after the altercation.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday at the popular Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow. According to Beverly Hills Police, officers responded to a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

However, it was determined upon investigation that the situation was not as serious as initially reported. The police clarified that the altercation involved a physical dispute between two parties, and the glass was thrown as a result of that confrontation.

"The incident involved a physical altercation between parties," the Beverly Hills Police Department said. "The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and documented the battery. No arrests were made." While the police did not make any arrests, they confirmed that the situation was under control.

Following the altercation, Jamie Foxx required stitches for the injury to his mouth. Despite the incident, the actor appeared to remain in good spirits. On Sunday morning, Foxx took to Instagram to thank those who reached out to him. He posted a message that seemed to reference the recent events: “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” he wrote.

The actor, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday, thanked for the support he received. His recovery process is ongoing, but his spokesperson confirmed that he is in good condition.

This incident comes almost a year after Foxx faced a serious health emergency in April 2023. Foxx had been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, which kept him out of the public eye for several months. At the time, few details were shared about the nature of his medical condition.

However, Foxx recently spoke about his absence, sharing that the experience had been challenging. He also revealed more about his health recovery during his Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... The special covers his treatment and rehabilitation process, offering a deeper look into his journey.

