What Had Happened Was TRAILER: Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Health Scare In The Latest Standup Special

Jamie Foxx is back with a brand new stand-up special called What Had Happened Was, where he comedically addresses some of his vulnerable moments, including his recent health scare. Netflix shared a short teaser clip in which the multitalented entertainer’s voiceover says, “If i can stay funny. I can stay alive.”

In 2023, the comedian made headlines over his sudden hospitalization. The trailer starts with a number of headlines and audio from news broadcasts, which concludes with one of the commentators saying, "Jamie Foxx literally died!"

After that, Foxx makes his energetic entrance on the stage and proudly announces, “I’m back!” The actor then expressed his gratitude to the fans and welcomed them to the show. "I'm so glad to see y'all here. I'm so glad to be here," he says in the trailer.

As announced by his daughter Corinne, Foxx experienced a "medical complication" that resulted in his hospitalization in Georgia. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she said at the time.

When the incident occurred, Foxx was reportedly working on the action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, but he was not on the set when it occurred. Three weeks after the incident, the actor reassured people of his health through an Instagram post, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed"

The first time, he acknowledged his health scare while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s event honoring the Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements last December. The actor opened up about the unusual phenomenon he experienced during that scary moment. Foxx said he wouldn’t wish what he’d experienced even upon his worst enemies.

He admitted that it was “tough” to get through that vulnerable moment and almost face death. “I saw the tunnel; I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S---, am I going to the right place?'" he said at the time.