Is Jamie Foxx Done With Dating White Women? Check Out What He Declared In His New Special

Jamie Foxx is an entertainer in a true sense. During his new Netflix special titled What Had Happened Was...he jokingly made a new declaration that he is done with dating white women and that he will return to the “black side of town.”

As Foxx sat at his piano, he said, “I’ve been cured of everything; no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls!” and the he sang that he was “back on the black side of town," per Page Six.

He also vocalized about not having any more potato salad and raisins, adding, “No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big ti**ies, no a*s. No more white girls, I gotta let ’em know!”

The actor shared that since there would be no more white women, referring to Black History Month, he said that it would be February the entire year. The audience laughed and clapped when he jokingly sang, “No more white girls—in public.”

The Horrible Bosses star also joked about the speculations that he has been cloned and that those stopped when he was spotted with a white woman.

During his special, he did not mention any specific names when he talked about not dating white women anymore. For the untold, he was romantically linked to Alyce Huckstepp previously, who also reportedly attended his daughter Corrine's wedding in September.

Before that, he was in a relationship with actress Katie Holmes, but this fairytale romance came to an end as the pair parted ways in 2019.

During the special, Foxx also became emotional when he talked about the stroke he suffered last year and also recalled his entire experience after the incident occurred.

You can catch What Had Happened Was... online, as it is available to be streamed on Netflix.

