Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon On Her Death Anniversary In Heartfelt Tribute: 'She Will Always Be Alive'

Recently, Jamie Foxx remembered his sister, DeOndra Dixon, by posting on Instagram to commemorate the anniversary of her passing.

On Saturday, October 19th, he shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on their loving times. He recalled how he and his entire family celebrated her life every day and how she was the source of joy and light for everyone.

Foxx expressed how deeply he misses her and how much love he continues to hold for her. He wrote, "There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about you. We know that you are up in heaven shining down on us and guiding us in the spirit of joy and happiness. Miss you sis I love you."

In 2020, DeOndra, who lived with Down syndrome, passed away. At that time, Foxx announced her death, saying that she had been a shining light in their lives, and he emphasized that she would always be a part of their family in spirit. He wrote, “My beautiful, loving sister DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis knew that she was a bright light.”

Since the seventh grade, DeOndra has participated in the Special Olympics. In time, she became an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. In 2002, after earning her high school diploma, she moved from Texas to California to live with Foxx and their other sister, Deidra.

According to People, dancing was her lifelong passion. She once said she wanted to be a dancer and took every opportunity to pursue that dream. She appeared in Foxx’s 2009 music video Blame It and performed at his concerts. She even accompanied him to the Grammy Awards in 2020.

Foxx was always supportive of his sister and continues to honor her memory by advocating for the Down syndrome community. In November 2020, following her death, he and his family established the DeOndra Dixon Research Fund, which aims to address the unmet needs of people with Down syndrome, a community that is often overlooked.

Reflecting on her influence, Foxx shared that DeOndra helped him understand what truly matters in life. She taught him not to be consumed by worries about wealth or material things, but instead to live life joyfully, with love and lightness.

