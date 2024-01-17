Janet Jackson announces new spring and summer dates for Together Again Tour: Details Inside

This summer, Janet Jackson will embark on a sequel tour to her critically acclaimed 2023 Together Again tour. With 36 sold-out performances, the 2023 tour—which was produced by Live Nation—was Jackson's best-selling tour to date.

A little over a year after announcing her much-awaited return to the road with her eighth concert tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will begin a 35-date tour across the United States.

Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again Tour' dates

The new leg will begin on June 4 at the Acrisure Arena in California and continue in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn, and New Jersey before concluding on July 30 at the Footprint Cent in Arizona. Rapper Nelly will travel with Jackson on every date of her tour as a guest.

The Together Again tour celebrates Michael Jackson's 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry and marks the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope, the 30th anniversary of Janet, and the 35th anniversary of Rhythm Nation. Rapper Nelly will also perform his best hits from the last 20 years.

Together Again Tour Dates

June 4 — Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

June 6 — Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Advertisement

June 8 — Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

June 9 — Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

June 11 — Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 12 — San Francisco, CA- Chase Center

June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 — Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June 18 — Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

June 19 — Chicago, IL - United Center

June 21 — St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 — Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 23 — Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 — Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26 — Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 28 — Boston, MA - TD Garden

June 29 — Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

July 2 — Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 — Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 5 — Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 — Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 — Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 10 — Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 12 — Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 13 — Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

July 14 — Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 — Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 — Orlando, FL - Kia Center

July 21 — Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 23 — New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 25 — Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

July 27 — Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 30 — Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

ALSO READ: Is Gwen Stefani Reuniting With Her Former Group No Doubt? The Band To Perform At Coachella