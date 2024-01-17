Janet Jackson announces new spring and summer dates for Together Again Tour: Details Inside
Janet Jackson is going back on tour and has announced the dates of the Together Again Tour along with details of ticket sales on her social media account.
Janet Jackson announces her Together Again Tour will kick start on June 4
Rapper Nelly will join Jackson on all dates of his tour
This summer, Janet Jackson will embark on a sequel tour to her critically acclaimed 2023 Together Again tour. With 36 sold-out performances, the 2023 tour—which was produced by Live Nation—was Jackson's best-selling tour to date.
A little over a year after announcing her much-awaited return to the road with her eighth concert tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will begin a 35-date tour across the United States.
The new leg will begin on June 4 at the Acrisure Arena in California and continue in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn, and New Jersey before concluding on July 30 at the Footprint Cent in Arizona. Rapper Nelly will travel with Jackson on every date of her tour as a guest.
The Together Again tour celebrates Michael Jackson's 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry and marks the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope, the 30th anniversary of Janet, and the 35th anniversary of Rhythm Nation. Rapper Nelly will also perform his best hits from the last 20 years.
Together Again Tour Dates
June 4 — Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
June 6 — Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 — Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
June 9 — Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
June 11 — Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
June 12 — San Francisco, CA- Chase Center
June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 16 — Denver, CO - Ball Arena
June 18 — Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
June 19 — Chicago, IL - United Center
June 21 — St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 — Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 23 — Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25 — Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26 — Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 28 — Boston, MA - TD Garden
June 29 — Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
July 2 — Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 — Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 5 — Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6 — Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 9 — Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
July 10 — Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 12 — Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 13 — Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
July 14 — Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 — Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 — Orlando, FL - Kia Center
July 21 — Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
July 23 — New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
July 25 — Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
July 27 — Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 30 — Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Know more about Janet Javkson
