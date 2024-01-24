What Happened Between Tina Knowles and Janet Jackson? Drama Explored as Beyonce’s Mom Issues Clarification

Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, invited controversy and drama with Janet Jackson after she liked an Instagram post that threw shade at Janet Jackson. The veteran actress of The Pink Panther indirectly took upon Janet Jackson, who is not just legendary Michael Jackson’s sister but also a seasoned singer. A recent announcement of the Rhythm Nation singer, and Tina’s friend complaining of high ticket prices, got the Black is King actress and a doting mother to respond. It also had a mention of Beyonce’s concert.

Did Tina Knowles apologize to Janet Jackson?

The Cuff It singer's mother took to Instagram on January 23, 2024, and issued a public apology in a short video of herself speaking. She accepted the fact that she had just liked the post unknowingly without checking the caption and how she could never criticize a good talented singer like Janet Jackson.

To respond and acknowledge Janet’s feelings, Tina said, “Her family, I mean that first family of music, always have been and always will be. And I love and respect them.” The 70-year-old also mentioned how her social media persona never spreads hate or negativity and how she knows that production is costly and costs need to be covered.

Meanwhile, several users were agitated, and a few also pointed out that Tina was making this apology on Beyonce’s advice. However, nothing more is known, from Janet Jackson’s end.

What invited apologies from Tina Knowles to Janet Jackson?

Letty Chavez shared a post of the Janet Jackson Together Again 2024 Tour beginning in June and expressed how a package of $2000+ for meet and greet as well as VIP access was on the pricier end. She is a friend of the Homecoming actress and also mentioned Beyonce in the post.

As a way of insulting the concert production, Letty Chavez posted with a caption, “What a joke...they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one... oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.”

This post was liked by Tina Knowles, which caused quite an upheaval. After fans of the All for You singer started backlashing and slamming Beyonce’s mother, Knowles took to her Instagram once again but this time to apologize. She then clarified how she unknowingly liked the post without reading the caption and also spoke of Janet Jackson in high regard. So far, there is no comment from the Escapade singer’s end.

