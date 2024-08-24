Jason Aldean Reunites Military Officer with Family at Highway Desperado Show; Watch

Country Star Jason Aldean won over the internet as he helped a military officer reunite with his family during his recent Highway Desperado show. Sharing a clip of the same on his Instagram, Aldean shared the heartwarming reunion of First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling with his family. Aldean has always been a supporter of the US military and even spoke at length about his proud feeling of being an American.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Jason Aldean incorporated something altogether special in his recent Highway Desperado show. The singer helped First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling reunite with his family after 10 months of separation. In the video posted on his Instagram handle, the country singer can be seen inviting Darling’s two teen kids on stage and asking about their dad.

Aldean commented, "I know your dad is in the military, right?... We got the story and thought we’d give you a little surprise today. So if that’s cool with you guys, can we do that? Alright, cool. So you guys ready?” Soon after, Darling came walking from the backstage area and shared a warm embrace with his two children.

Captioning the video, the Try That in a Small Town singer revealed that Darling met his family after 10 months of military deployment. Further, the singer thanked Darling’s wife, who helped organize this surprise. The country singer noted, “After a 10-month deployment, First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling is back home with his family! Thanks to his wife, Brittney for letting us in on the surprise. Welcome home!”

Aldean’s sweet gesture was widely praised by netizens, who praised the country singer for his kindness. A user wrote, “Love the way you recognize and support our veterans and military!!! Keep doing it, please!!! Toby Keith is smiling down on you!!” While the other user thanked the singer for his lasting tradition of honoring the military by stating, “Thank you for continuing to honor those who have served, & are serving!”

Jason Aldean on being a proud American

Aldean shares quite a history with the military as his father and grandfather served in the US military as well. As a result, the singer has always been vocal about his support for the same as a proud American. During his interview with Fox News Digital, back in July, the singer elaborated on what being an American means to him. "I think being American to me just means freedom. We live in the best country in the world,” the singer proudly stated.

Aldean though surely acknowledged the flaws of America but emphasized how the United States of America continues to be his personal best country. The singer shared how the country offers numerous opportunities to people here, offering them a chance to shape their lives. “I mean, we get the chance to go and still have the American dream. You can come from nothing and build something and make something out of your life, out of yourself and change your life, your family's life,” he stated.

Well, it seems like Aldean has surely won over the hearts of many, once again, as he helped the military officer to connect with his family. Apart from all this, Aldean has recently been announced as the performer and presenter at the 17th ACM Honors along with other major country stars like Lauren Alaina and Jason Aldean.

