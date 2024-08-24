Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran Surprise with Performance of Little Things and Lego House; Details

Niall Horan stunned his fans as he joined hands with Ed Sheeran to deliver an amazing performance on his former group’s hit song, Little Things. Horan and Sheeran made a surprise performance together in Dublin during the former’s concert at Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Together, the duo forced the listeners to revisit their 2010 hit song as they synchronized their acoustic guitars.

The clips from Horan’s performance at Royal Hospital Kilmainham soon went viral as the Shape of You singer unexpectedly visited there. Horan and Sheeran, while playing their acoustic guitars, delivered a memorable performance to all the listeners. The duo sang One Direction’s hit song, Little Things, which, as a matter of fact, was written by Sheeran himself. Horan and Sheeran also sang the latter’s 2011 song from his debut album, Lego House, on stage.

ALSO READ: 'I'd Be A Virgin If I Wasn’t A Musician,’ Says Ed Sheeran As He Plays Pokémon Stadium In Real Stadium

Despite the absence of his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, Horan and Sheeran delivered an iconic performance that has been widely acclaimed by fans online. Little Things and Lego House, both hit romantic ballads from the past, resonated deeply with the audience and were notable for their presence on the Billboard Hot 100.

This unexpected collaboration took place during Horan's headlining tour, which began in February 2023 to promote his album The Show. The tour is set to conclude on October 9 with a performance in Bogotá, Colombia. By the end of the tour, Horan will have performed across Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Shape of You singer is also currently touring across Europe, with his upcoming performance scheduled in Romania. Sheeran’s latest albums, Autumn Variations, both released in 2023, are currently dominating the Billboard 200 list with their placements at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively.

The recent performances of Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan have surely brought back the necessary limelight to hit romantic ballads like Little Things and Lego House. With such an outstanding collaboration in Dublin, fans are eager to see what comes next during the upcoming performances of each singer.

ALSO READ: Is Ed Sheeran Taking Break From Recording And Music? Singer Explains Career Change Decision