Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast Advice Backfires As Wife Kylie Playfully Calls It 'Dumba--'

Jason Kelce could be in trouble with his wife, Kylie as she responded to his “dumbass” relationship advice that he dished out on the podcast New Heights. Kylie has since been forced to call for a dry spell between the couple in a TikTok video. The former athlete also learned not all jokes can land as expected, especially if not carefully considered beforehand.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Kelce did not hold back from making a joke that had the entire audience in stitches. He suggested to a listener that he should propose to make a bet with his wife in which the loser agreed to fulfill the terms of any sexual favor. Although it was intended to be funny somehow, it didn’t quite go over that well.

However, Kelce recoiled from sharing any more of this advice to avoid being on thin ice with his wife. Jason remarked in the following podcast episode that he was attempting to take care of the situation without making it worse while clearly understanding Kylie's targeted but humorous reaction.

He stated jokingly that he didn’t want to get in more trouble with her and mentioned that they were in a ‘drought’ period as Kylie put it. He said, "Kylie took to Twitter announcing that I’m already in a dry spell right now. I don’t want to get into any more trouble with Ky.”

On October 30, Jason suggested questionable things to a listener who had been having intimacy issues with his partner. For instance, he advised the listener, "Grab her right on the a**, she will appreciate it. Just like men like to be sought after, women like to be sought after.”

His wife, Kylie has three kids with him in their marriage of several years. After hearing his initial advice, she made a video mocking his idea on TikTok saying it was stupid and her husband was going to take their relationship into a dry spell.

She wrote, "If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumbass response to this question, I would say he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that she’s not interested."

She jokingly told her followers to take Jason Kelce’s advice – ‘with a grain of salt’, and added that her husband’s advice is very unhelpful.

