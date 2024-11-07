Travis Kelce Supports Brother Jason After Viral Phone-Smashing Incident

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce addressed a recent incident involving his older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. Jason, now a sports broadcaster, went viral after an altercation outside Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on November 2, where he was recorded smashing a phone belonging to a Penn State football fan. The fan reportedly used a homophobic slur, targeting Travis with a derogatory reference to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. The incident, which took place prior to Jason’s appearance on College GameDay, has since sparked significant discussion online.

Travis expressed his understanding and support for Jason’s reaction on the podcast. Acknowledging the situation, Travis told his brother, "You reacted in a way that was defending your family." He described the fan as a “clown” and noted that Jason’s actions were intended to defend his loved ones rather than promote conflict. Despite Jason’s regret over his response, Travis pointed out that his older brother’s willingness to address the situation publicly was a sincere reflection of his character.

ALSO READ: What Happened Between Jason Kelce and Helcker That Led Travis Kelce’s Brother to Apologize? Explained

The former football star addressed the incident for the first time on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown on November 4, 2024, before further explaining his reaction on the podcast. Jason admitted that his response, while initially driven by anger, was something he now regrets. He expressed regret for using the offensive language that was initially directed at him and Travis, saying it was “dehumanizing” and acknowledging that he let his emotions guide his actions. Jason explained that in the heat of the moment, he chose to retaliate verbally, believing it would shut down the fan’s insults.

Advertisement

The exchange is now under investigation by Penn State Police. At the time of the incident, representatives for Jason and ESPN did not respond to requests for comment from the media. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, was also present at the Chiefs game following the incident, showing her support as Jason addressed his actions on-air.

While Travis Kelce reassured Jason that standing up for family is natural, he also advised his brother to learn from the experience. The Kelce brothers ended their podcast discussion with Travis telling Jason, “I love you,” emphasizing his support despite the incident.

The situation remains under police review as both Jason and Travis Kelce focus on moving forward. The Kelce brothers’ conversation highlights the impact of emotional responses under pressure, especially when confronted with offensive language.