JD Vance Hits Back At Jennifer Aniston For Dragging His 2-Year-Old Daughter While Criticizing Past Comments On Childless Women

JD Vance has clapped back at Jennifer Aniston for referencing his two-year-old daughter while slamming him for his 2021 “childless cat ladies” remark.

“That’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old,” the senator said of the Friends alum’s comments during his appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, July 26. The potential Vice President of America went on to say that if his daughter happened to have fertility issues, he’d try everything in his power to help her because he believes families and babies are a good thing.

Here’s what Aniston said that prompted the response from JD Vance

Aniston said she truly couldn't believe that Senator Vance could become the next VP of the USA after coming across his resurfaced 2021 comments on Kamala Harris and other women who have not given birth. “All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston, 55, who has been open about her own journey with IVF, wrote on Instagram on July 24. The actress added that she hopes Vance’s daughter will not need to explore the medical procedure as an option because Vance was trying to take that away from her.

Aniston posted a screenshot of Vance’s July 2021 interview with Fox, where the Ohio Republican said the U.S. was being run by a “bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” Vance, who Donald Trump named as his running mate on July 15, went on to name Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his 2021 interview, saying, “How does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?”

Advertisement

Harris, who is running as the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful against Trump, is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children. Vance, meanwhile, shares three children—sons Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, and daughter Mirabel, 2—with wife Usha.

ALSO READ: What Is Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth? Exploring Her Wealth And Fortune

Jennifer Aniston’s Fertility Struggle

The actress told Allure in November 2022 that it was tough for her to live through pregnancy rumors across her career while she was trying hard to conceive in real life. Aniston revealed she explored IVF, drank Chinese teas, and tried every desperate method to become a mother.

In 2016, a fake pregnancy rumor prompted Aniston to pen an essay for the Huffington Post, in which she talked about how fed up she was with the persistent false conjectures. The star said at the time that whether or not to have a baby is a woman’s choice alone, as it does not complete or take anything away from them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: How the Friends’ Star Maintained Her Beauty