Jena Malone Reveals When Was the Last Time She Was Starstruck; Hunger Games Star Shares She Doesn't 'Remember Actually Being There'

Jena Malone provided details about her most recent film production and an intimate look into her personal life in a recent interview with PEOPLE. Malone, who plays the lead role in Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, talked about the movie's availability on demand right now. She conveyed her delight for the part and the movie's premiere.

Malone, who was born on November 21, 1984, has a storied career that includes prominent parts in movies such as Donnie Darko (2001) and the 2013–15 The Hunger Games trilogy. She also shared details about her family, saying that she enjoys dancing with her eight-year-old son Ode Mountain at home.

She claimed they were having a good time during a recent dancing session while listening to Taylor Swift's song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Malone described how they turned up the music and danced enthusiastically in their living room.

She also shared an amusing fact about Ode's growing interest in harsh language. Malone recalled her child saying, "Lights, camera, bitch, smile," demonstrating his playful use of language. She giggled as she described how they both enjoyed dancing and singing to music, despite Ode's naughty new hobbies.

Jena Malone also shared a memorable experience from a premiere, where she got to know Patti Smith, the well-known musician who composed a song for The Hunger Games.

Malone acknowledged her unease and said she wasn't sure how to respond at the time. The interaction was made more enjoyable by Smith's composure and approachability in spite of Malone's discomfort.

Malone was especially grateful for the photograph they took together, which helped her remember the encounter despite her hazy memories of the event.





