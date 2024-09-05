Paula Abdul Announces Cancellation Of Straight Up! Tour Due to Medical Procedure After Sustaining Injuries

Paula Abdul has called off the entirety of her Canadian tour. She has revealed that she needs to undergo a 'minor procedure' carrying some of the recent injuries.

The 62-year-old star made the announcement through social media on September 4. Her post claimed the reason for her delay and that the tour she was going to kick off in Canada was going to be delayed because of her required recovery time after the medical procedures. In her post, she seemed devastated for having to cancel the tour, however, she aimed at the mission of returning to the tour.

Talking about her injuries, she said, “It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story."

In an address to her supporters, Abdul indicated that this is one situation which “truly breaks her heart” and that she was waiting to express the energy, love and the connection that each of these people witness during her performances. She made a vow that she will come back “stronger and better’’ and evoked that in the near future her fans will get the performance that they deserve and for which they have been waiting.

Abdul also mentioned that Alaska and North Dakota as well as other tour dates are going to be cancelled too for her in Canada. She wrote, "I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

The performer also announced that the tickets, which were sold out, will be refunded. She ended her note with appreciation toward their love, patience and understanding in this challenging period.

Paula Abdul’s Straight Up! To Canada tour was set to begin on September 25 in Victoria and it was scheduled to conclude on October 26 in British Columbia. She already had the date in Fargo, North Dakota on October 12 and a performance in Anchorage, Alaska scheduled just before the tour was set to commence.

