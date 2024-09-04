'Still Very Dear To Me': Newly Engaged Justin Theroux Defends Ex Wife Jennifer Aniston Over J.D. Vance Row

Justin Theroux, who recently became engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom, has spoken out in support of Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife. In an interview with The Times, Theroux expressed his continued protective feelings for Aniston. Despite their split, Theroux called Aniston still very dear and praised her response to a recent controversy involving J.D. Vance.

"I feel protective," Theroux told the Times. “She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should.” The remark refers to Aniston's strong response to Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who made controversial remarks about women without children.

Theroux and Aniston were married from 2015 to 2017. The couple kept their wedding a secret, with Aniston informing friends that they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. Jimmy Fallon officiated the private ceremony, which was held at their Bel-Air home and attended by close friends and A-list celebrities such as Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Emily Blunt, and Sandra Bullock.

Despite their divorce, announced in February 2018, the couple has maintained a positive relationship. According to sources close to them, their split was caused by differing desires for their homes, Theroux preferred New York, while Aniston preferred to remain in Los Angeles.

Theroux has since moved on and is currently engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom. Last week, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, the actor proposed to Bloom. Bloom, who wore a stunning four-carat custom engagement ring designed by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, walked the red carpet alongside Theroux.

Theroux admitted to being nervous about getting down on one knee for the proposal, but it was a wonderful moment. The couple first became romantically involved in February 2023, and they made their red-carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

Despite their split, Theroux and Aniston remained friends. In April 2023, the two were spotted together at Il Cantinori, a popular New York City restaurant. Their friendship shows that they mutually respect the enduring bond they share, despite their past relationship.

