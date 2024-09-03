Prince Harry Visits Late Mother Princess Diana's Childhood Home Amid Her Death Anniversary

Recently, Prince Harry visited Althorp House, the birthplace of his late mother Diana upon his travel to Great Britain. He stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at the estate.

This followed what appeared to be Prince Harry’s unannounced appearance at the memorial service of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes on August 29, as per People.

Fellowes was married to Diana’s sister Jane and died in 2018. The Duke of Sussex attended the service along with Prince William and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The ceremony was held two days ahead of the 27th death anniversary of Lady Diana, who succumbed to a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William, who currently has no regular contact with Harry, were at St Mary’s Church, Snettisham in Norfolk where the memorial service was.

People were surprised to see the Prince. Of the 300 attendees, one reported to the outlet that Harry was remarkable and pleased to see everyone and be there.

During Lady Di’s death anniversary, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, paid homage to her on Instagram by posting a collage of her pictures from her christening to her childhood photos.

Two years earlier during another visit to the UK, Harry brought his wife Meghan Markle to Althorp to see the grave of Lady Di. She's been buried on an island in Round Oval Lake at Althorp.

In his memoir Spare, Harry recalled what such a visit meant and for sure it was never easy to return to that place, still this time was important as it was the 25th anniversary of his mother’s demise plus that was the first time for Meghan to be there.

Prince Harry wrote in his book, "No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum." After placing flowers on the grave, Harry sat there for a moment thinking of his mother and looking for her advice.

