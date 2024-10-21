Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney? Here’s What We Know So Far

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, as per a report by Vogue magazine. Representatives of the actress reportedly confirmed the news to the publication on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The confirmation came after The Hunger Games star stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles the night before. According to Page Six, Lawrence was photographed wearing a white T-shirt and a low-waist black skirt with a red sweater wrapped around her shoulders.

The actress reportedly covered her baby bump with a red cardigan during a low-key outing in Beverly Hills last month, the publication noted.

The latest news comes two years after Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child Cy. The Academy-Award winning actress gave birth to her son in February 2022 and named him after Maroney’s favorite painter, Cy Twombly.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first sparked romance rumors in 2018. They got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in October that same year.

The Don’t Look Up star opened up about her experience with her firstborn during a Vogue interview in September 2022. She recalled just staring at her baby boy after giving birth and said, “I was just so in love.”

She also called newborns “amazing” and adorably described them as “pink, swollen, fragile little survivors.” The actress further revealed how she started loving every baby after welcoming her son, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Prior to welcoming Cy, Lawrence suffered a miscarriage and underwent a Dilatation and Curettage procedure. The actress also told Vogue that she experienced her first miscarriage during her 20s at a time when she was all by herself in Montreal.

The news of Jennifer Lawrence’s second pregnancy comes ahead of the release of Zurawski v Texas in October 25. The documentary, created to showcase the impact of strict anti-abortion laws in Texas, is executive produced by Lawrence alongside Hillary Clinton. The film will premiere in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, and San Antonio.

The Silver Linings Playbook star is yet to reveal her fist child’s face and previously said that she plans to keep her children out of the public eye. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in the past.

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence recently wrapped filming for Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson.

