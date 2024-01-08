Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet, but NOT together

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight as she graced the red carpet solo at the 2024 ceremony. Radiant in a custom Nicole + Felicia ball gown adorned with dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves, giant rosettes, and a sleek corseted bodice, the 54-year-old icon exuded elegance.

But what was noteworthy was the moment when everyone noticed the entry of star Ben Affleck also. What was interesting was the fact that these two had arrived separately. Here is what we know!

For passionate "Bennifer" fans, the night brought extra joy as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes. Lopez was there to support Affleck, whose movie "Air" got nominated for Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Lopez shared their mutual love and support, highlighting Affleck as her biggest fan. US Weekly reported that the two showed up separately and united at the red carpet.

This marked the couple's first Golden Globes appearance together, offering fans a chance to witness not just the celebration of movies but also a peek into the enduring love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

In other updates, Lopez's previous engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended in March 2021, and she rekindled her romance with Affleck in spring 2021, leading to their wedding in July 2022. The couple celebrated their union with a larger ceremony in August 2022, bringing together their combined five children into one blended and loving family.

