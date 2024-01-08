Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer clinches Best Picture and Drama Award at Golden Globes 2024

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer claimed the top honor at this year's Golden Globe Awards, securing the Best Picture, Drama accolade. The film delves into the historical narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in creating the atomic bomb, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

Facing stiff competition in the Best Picture, Drama category, Oppenheimer triumphed over notable contenders like Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, and Zone of Interest. Garnering eight nominations, it closely trailed Barbie, which received nine nods. The film also earned recognition in categories such as Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Score, and Cinematic Box Office Achievement, with notable actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. acknowledged. Beyond its Golden Globe victories, Oppenheimer has already claimed significant accolades from the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review.

Anticipation is high for its potential dominance at the 2024 Oscars, with actor Cillian Murphy praising director Nolan's exceptional ability to encapsulate a crucial period in 20th-century history and J. Robert Oppenheimer's life into an engaging and compelling film. In his speech, Murphy said, “It was a staggering piece of work,” Murphy said. “It was truly mind-blowing how he managed to condense this history-making time of the 20th century and put it into a movie and then to compress this man’s life, but at the same time make it feel entertaining and compelling.”

Murphy continued of Christopher Nolan’s vision, “Chris has a side of being a true artist. But he has an engineering brain and a mathematical one. He’s always worked like that. You could see that in the temporal structure of his films and how he plays with narrative and how he’s so interested in science. That’s a rare combination to have the engineering, mathematical mind alongside a genius, creative mind. […] I’ve learned a lot from him. I apply myself in terms of that focus, and that rigor and that dedication, and that commitment. We’re both not interested in the ancillary nature of the industry. We’re both interested in the work.”

